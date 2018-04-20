Three Democrats Vying For 3rd Congressional District Nomination

EAGLE—Arn Menconi has been officially placed on the Democrat primary ballot to run for Congress. The former Eagle County Commissioner and one time Green Party candidate for the U.S. Senate managed to collect enough petition signatures according to Secretary of State Wayne Williams. Menconi joins two other candidates on the Democrat ballot; former State Representative Diane Mitch-Bush of Steamboat Springs and Glenwood Springs City Attorney Karl Hanlon. Mitch-Bush garnered 56 percent of delegate votes at last week’s assembly while 41 percent of the delegates chose Hanlon. All three are looking to defeat incumbent Republican Congressman Scott Tipton who is running unopposed on the GOP ticket.

Like this: Like Loading...