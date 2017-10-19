Time to Talk Budget in Glenwood Springs

Glenwood Springs—Glenwood Springs’ 2018 budget of over 16 million dollars will be the primary focus of tonight’s city council meeting. With a brand new bridge and improved access to the downtown business district, city officials are expected revenues to exceed 17 million dollars next year. Just under four million dollars is being earmarked for the police department which is looking to hire some new patrol officers. The fire department and EMS budget is roughly the same amount as the police department’s.

