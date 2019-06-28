Tipton, Bennet, Gardner Respond to Postal Complaints

Washington, D.C.—Lousy customer service, bad website information and missing packages….those are some of the biggest complaints about a handful of post offices in Colorado mountain towns including Snowmass and Eagle. The grievances got the attention of Colorado's congressional leaders who are united in demanding an explanation. Congressman Scott Tipton along with Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner sent a letter to the U.S. Postmaster General calling for “swift action” in resolving the issues. While some of the problems have been taken care of, the delegation says in the letter, “it appears there has been little follow through on these issues.” “Our offices ask that you outline what actions the USPS is taking in the communities of Snowmass, Eagle, Westcliffe and Estes Park.” Tipton, Bennet and Gardner want assurances that critical mail-order medications are not returned as “undeliverable” and the local offices can handle the increasing population. The letter asks the postmaster general to follow up with a plan of action by July 22nd.

