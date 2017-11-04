Tipton Votes to Extend Children’s Health Insurance Program

Washington, D.C.—With bipartisan support today, Congress voted to extend funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program and community health centers. Western Slope Congressman Scott Tipton says passing the ‘Championing Healthy Kids Act’ was critical as funds for the CHIP program were expected to run out in Colorado by the end of January. With today’s vote, the CHIP funding will be extended through the 2022 fiscal year. Tipton is urging the Senate to follow the House vote in passing the act which also extends funding for Federally Qualified Health Centers for two years as well as the Medicaid Disproportionate Share Hospital payments.

