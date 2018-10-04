Transfer Trail Rollover Death

Glenwood Springs—The young man who was killed Monday in a late night rollover accident on Transfer Trail was a lifelong Garfield County resident as well as an admired outdoorsman and rafting guide. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire says 25 year old Ethan Turner died at the scene just north of Glenwood Springs. According to reports from the Colorado State Patrol, Turner was traveling north on a four-wheel drive road when heading into a sharp curve, he rolled his older model Toyota 4-Runner before tumbling down an embankment. Turner was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. The Glenwood Springs native lived in Rifle and worked as a rafting guide and boathouse manager for a local company. Turner was also studying outdoor recreation at CMC.

