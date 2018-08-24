Trial Set For Glenwood Springs Man In Wife’s Murder

Glenwood Springs—It’s been nearly two years since Bianca Jurado was gunned down in an apartment south of Glenwood Springs. Her ex-husband, the man police believe pulled the trigger will finally stand trial for first degree murder. Last summer, 29 year old Gustavo Olivo-Tellez originally entered a plea of not guilty but changed to an insanity plea four months ago, earning a visit to the state mental hospital in Pueblo for a court-ordered evaluation. Tellez was deemed competent and legally sane recently and will stand trial in February. Michelle Castillo, Tellez’ accomplice and girlfriend at the time, already pled guilty to being an accessory to murder and is serving a 16 year prison sentence. Investigators say the couple was trying to elude authorities by fleeing to California when they were arrested at a motel in Grand Junction.

