Trio of RE-1 Students Awarded Full-Ride Scholarships

Glenwood Springs—Three high school seniors in the Roaring Fork Valley will be attending college in the fall, tuition free after winning prestigious, full-ride scholarships. Solana Teitler of Roaring Fork High School was named the recipient of the highly coveted Boettcher Scholarship which covers all expenses to any school in Colorado. Out of 1,500 applicants, only 42 are awarded each year. Lux Andrade, also a Roaring Fork High School student and Basalt Senior Steven Javier Garcia-Machuca were each awarded a Daniels Fund Scholarship to attend any college or university in the nation. Only 218 students from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico won the Daniels Scholarship out of over 1,800 applicants. Garcia-Machuca was also awarded the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation College Scholarship, which will cover tuition and fees anywhere in the country.

