Truck Fire Near Glenwood Vapor Caves Closes I-70

Glenwood Springs—A late morning truck fire near the vapor caves shut down westbound I-70 for over an hour Thursday. According to reports from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, a mechanical failure in the pickup truck’s gas tank caused the vehicle to erupt in flames that also sparked a small brush fire near the bike path. Flames and smoke from the truck could be seen all over town. Amazingly, no one was hurt. Firefighters were able to snuff out the wildfire in short order before taking care of the truck fire. A passenger in the pickup was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion.

