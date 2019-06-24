Two Killed in Charter Bus Crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – At least one passenger on a charter bus that crashed on a Colorado interstate remains in critical condition at a Pueblo hospital.

Kristina Wolf of Parkview Medical Center said Monday that a second person was listed in stable condition following Sunday's accident.

Mallory MacFarlane of Pueblo's St. Mary Corwin Medical Center says four people were treated and released there on Sunday. One remained hospitalized.

She and Wolf say they can't release any additional information.

One person was being treated Monday at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. Spokeswoman Andrea Sinclair said she had no further details.

The Colorado State Patrol says Sunday's crash on Interstate 25 north of Pueblo killed the driver and another person and injured at least 13 others. The cause was under investigation.

