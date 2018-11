ASPEN (AP) – The U.S. Forest Service has authorized Aspen Skiing Co.’s proposal to develop an additional 0.3 square miles of skiing terrain on Aspen Mountain. The authorization came in a draft decision notice issued Wednesday. The agency also approved the company’s desire to construct a new chairlift and add snowmaking as part of a goal to develop the Pandora terrain on the upper east side of the mountain. The company says the new terrain will meet customer demands.

