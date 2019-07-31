Upper Middle Mamm Creek Fire

Smoke from a remote wildfire may be visible from Rifle and I-70 for the next few days.

Lynn Lockwood with the White River National Forest says firefighters from the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit discovered the fire yesterday in the upper Middle Mamm Creek drainage, about 10 miles south of Rifle.

The fire is currently estimated to be around one acre in size, burning in a spruce-fir stand with some beetle kill and decadent aspen, on a remote north facing hillside. The fire is reportedly several miles from structures or infrastructure.

Lockwood says the fire does not show potential for aggressive growth in the present fuel and weather conditions.

