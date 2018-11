MINTURN (AP) – A Vail ski academy teacher has died in a back country snowboarding accident. Witnesses say Bindu Sky Pomeroy went off a jump and landed head first in deep snow. The Eagle County sheriff’s office says the 44-year-old died late Tuesday morning. Pomeroy taught social studies at Vail Ski & Snowboard Academy. Principal Wade Hill says Pomeroy was one of the kindest, good-hearted people he’s ever known.

