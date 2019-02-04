Water Managers Working to Complete Drought Plan

Flagstaff, AZ—Water managers in Arizona and California say they’re confident they’ll get the work done needed to complete a drought plan. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation said Friday that the two states missed a federal deadline to finish the plan to combat a shrinking supply of Colorado River water. Arizona passed legislation Thursday approving the authorization of the plan. More than a dozen agreements among water users still need to be signed. Two entities that deliver Colorado River water in California want to review final agreements before giving their OK. One also is seeking federal funding for a lake created by runoff that’s been drying up. The Bureau of Reclamation says it would start taking recommendations on how to manage the water supply if California and Arizona don’t wrap up the work by March 4.

Like this: Like Loading...