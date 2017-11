Debeque—New taxes on marijuana were approved by voters yesterday in Debeque and Eagle County. The new sales and excise taxes on recreational weed will incrementally phased in. Each tax will start at 2 and a half percent and top out at 5 percent. They will be added to the existing 4 percent sales tax on all retail products. Debeque approved a new sales tax of 5 percent on medical weed even though there are no such establishments as yet. The new tax will replace a fee of $5.00 per transaction.

