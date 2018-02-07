West Slope Coal Mine Owner Cited in Worker Death

Rangely—The operator of the Deserado Coal Mine near Rangely has been cited for a safety violation that caused the death of a worker. Blue Mountain Energy was issued a citation last week as the federal Mine Safety Health Administration released the final report into the death of 32 year old Jason Stevens. According to the report, a 14-hundred pound water box fell on Stevens on August 2nd as he was using a plasma cutter to separate it. The report says the accident occurred because “mine management did not ensure that machinery or materials being worked were seriously blocked against motion prior to the work. Blue Mountain Energy has not been assessed a penalty.

Like this: Like Loading...