Western Slope Coal Lease Expansions Approved

Grand Junction—Western Colorado’s struggling coal industry just received a vote of support from the federal government. The U.S. Forest Service approved expansions of two coal leases that would allow a mine to access land beneath the Sunset Roadless Area. The final decision on modifying the leases now lies with the Bureau of Land Management. If given the go-ahead, Arch Coal will be able to build roads and drill venting wells for it’s West Elk Mine near Somerset. Environmental groups are worried about the impacts of coal production on the forest and surrounding areas. BLM spokesman Steven Hall says no decision has been made and there is no timeline for one.

