Wildfire Season Lingers

Steamboat Springs—There’s no relaxing until a wildfire is 100 percent contained. Firefighters near Steamboat Springs were reminded of that when a two-month old fire that 70 percent contained flared up again. Aaron Voos with the Routt National Forest says the fire jumped containment lines Wednesday and came within a few miles of U.S. Highway 40. Hunters and campers in the area were evacuated. In Eagle County, crews were called to battle a new fire near the town of Red Cliff. The Homestake Fire has burned about a third of an acre in the Holy Cross Wilderness about a mile and a half west of Highway 24. A Type 1 chinook helicopter and a three person engine crew are attacking the fire in remote terrain. Near Fort Collins, crews have contained 25 percent of the Seaman Fire. Since Tuesday, the fire has burned about 170 acres.

