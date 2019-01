DENVER (AP) – The parents of a missing Colorado woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her fiance, who has been charged in the 29-year-old’s death. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Colorado’s federal district court on behalf of Cheryl and Darrell Berreth. The suit seeks unspecified damages against 32-year-old Patrick Frazee for Kelsey Berreth’s death. Frazee was charged Monday with murder and solicitation to commit murder.

