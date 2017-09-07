One Day Country Jam Sale Next Tuesday

Believe it or not, we’re already starting to talk about Country Jam 2018. As in years past, the earlier you buy tickets, the more money you can save. So, here’s what’s happening next week:

On Wednesday, September 13th, at 10:00 A.M. KMTS will announce two more headliners that will join Florida Georgia Line for next year’s Country Jam. This is also the same day the first price increase takes effect.

The day before that, Tuesday, September 12th, will be your only chance to score 4-day General Admission tickets for just $99. It’s a one-day only sale that starts at 10 A.M. and ends at 9:59 P.M. on Tuesday, September 12th.

