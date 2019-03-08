27th Street Bridge Updates

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO – Whenever possible, crews are pushing lane closures to off-peak hours (before 7 a.m., between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and after 6 p.m.). Beginning Monday, March 18, intermittent lane closures on the bridge may be in effect during peak times due to the dynamic nature of the construction activities and site constraints. The exact timing of these peak time closures will vary based on site conditions and will be noticed via the ConeZone update.

“The construction team will make every attempt to avoid lane closures during the peak times, especially the morning rush, but we are working in a very dynamic situation,” said Joe Elsen, Construction Manager with HDR Engineering. “At any given time, materials and crews are moving in and out of the very limited site areas, working on complex construction activities. It is like replacing the floor of a gymnasium while keeping a basketball game going.”

Motorists should continue to expect ongoing alternating one-way traffic on the bridge daily during off-peak hours and periodic holds.

Work Hours and Construction Noise

To maximize the progress on the bridge abutments, beginning March 18, crews will access the site as early as sunup to begin daily preparations for drilling work to begin at 7 a.m. As needed, crews will continue work as late as 9 p.m. Construction on Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., is expected to be more frequent and, if necessary, some construction activities may occur on Sundays.

Beginning Monday, March 18th, there will be increased heavy machinery and noise impacts Mondays through Fridays and most Saturdays. Sign up to receive the ConeZone email update to have the latest construction impacts.

Bus Stop Service Notice

The 27th Street/S. Grand Ave. Ride Glenwood bus stop will close until further notice on Monday, April 22 with the spring schedule change. Service will be relocated to the 27th BRT station on CO-82. This stop will be closed for the duration of project construction. The last day of service at this location will be Sunday, April 21.

Micropile Construction

Construction crews will begin construction on the micropiles for the new pedestrian and traffic bridges Monday, March 18. Expect heavy machinery and louder construction noise associated with these operations which will be ongoing for approximately the next two months. Construction on Saturdays is expected to be more frequent.

Micropiles are deep foundation elements constructed using a high-strength steel rod surrounded by grout in a small, 10” diameter steel pipe. The project is using micropiles to enable accelerated bridge construction (ABC construction) to construct the foundation of the new bridges on location while keeping the existing bridge open and minimizing the overall duration of the project.

Tips for Motorists

Plan extra travel time through the area especially during peak times. Delays have ranged between approximately 5 and 25 minutes and are intermittent in nature.

Use alternate routes (CO-82). Midland Avenue should be used for local traffic only.

Walk, bike and carpool whenever possible. The fewer cars trying to get through the area will mean shorter delays.

Scheduled impacts are communicated via the ConeZone email update, city Facebook, city Twitter and the project phone. Tune in to your platform of choice to see the latest information.

Do not block the roundabout and follow flagger instructions. This helps to keep traffic flowing.

All work is weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions encountered.

