City of Aspen Road Work: Galena Street and Main Street Work begins September 12

Aspen, CO – Construction on the Galena and Main Street bus stop and pedestrian safety improvements project begins September 12 through October 31. Pedestrian and business access will remain open. It is expected that both westbound lanes will remain open for the duration of work. Both eastbound lanes will be open for the majority of the work, but there will be periodic right lane closures for construction access.

“Crews will start with the trench along Galena first, so the biggest traffic impacts on Galena will happen right away,” said project manager, Jordan Gray-DeKraai. “This trench will enable crews to connect into the existing transformer by city hall to power the snowmelt for the bus stop landing area.”

Trenching activities along the west side of Galena Street from Main Street to Hopkins Avenue will require periodic alternate routing and closures. The east entrance to the alley between Main and Hopkins will be closed during trenching activities. It is anticipated that trenching will begin on September 12. Please follow signage and flagger instructions.

The Galena and Main bus stop will remain in service for the duration of the project, but the stop location will temporarily shift to one block east, in front of St. Mary’s church. The service schedule remains the same. This change will be in effect for the duration of project construction, through October 31.

Parking will be closed on the west half of the south side of Main Street between Mill and Galena. The curb, sidewalk, a bit of the roadway and part of the gas station lot will be under construction. Please note that this project is concurrent with the Castle Creek Bridge / Hallam Street Improvement Project.

