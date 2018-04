-Work has started to the improvements to the Rockfall fence in Glenwood Canyon between MM122 (just east Grizzly Creek) & MM126 (just after Hanging Lake Tunnel)

-Expect right lane closures on WB I70, with periodic complete stops on both east and west bound traffic. Speed limits will be reduced to 35MPH through the work zone.

-Work will happen, Mondays through Thursdays from 7AM to 7PM, and work on the project is anticipated to be completed in August of this year.

Like this: Like Loading...