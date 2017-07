Bridge work continues from SH 82 at Interstate 70 Exit 116 to 9th Street in Glenwood Springs.

A one-lane closure from SH 82 at I-70 Exit 116 to 9th Street will be in place throughout the month of July. Daytime traffic delays are excepted throughout this area. Work includes new I-70 Exit 116 interchange work and work on the south abutment for the new bridge.

Public Information Line: 970-618-9897

