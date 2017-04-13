Grand Avenue Bridge Project Update- Asphalt Overlay Schedule

What: Asphalt overlay work begins the week of Apr. 17. This scope of work is

anticipated to be complete in June. All work includes alternating one-lane traffic

and periodic traffic holds up to 15 minutes.

Where:

• GREEN: US Hwy 6 from just west of the Storm King Drive to the CO-82

intersection

May-June

• RED: Midland Avenue from Devereux Road to Eighth Street

May

• PURPLE: Downtown Glenwood Springs

June

Why: The asphalt project is necessary to prepare for the 2017 traffic bridge detour.

Project areas will receive new asphalt and will include some road repairs. Asphalt

overlay on US Hwy 6 will begin the week of May 8 and go through May 19. Stay

tuned for Midland Avenue and the downtown overlay schedules.

