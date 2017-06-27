Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 06/27/2017

Pedestrian Bridge Nighttime Detours June 28, June 29

Beginning Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 from 8 PM to 6 AM, pedestrians should use the existing temporary walkway that is cantilevered on the GAB.

Crews continue to work on the north-leg of the new roundabout. Lane closures are anticipated during working hours. The City parking lot next to Subway will be closed. Pedestrian access will be maintained during this time.

I-70 Exit 116 Eastbound On-ramp Closures

The Exit 116 eastbound off-ramp is OPEN during this time.

The I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp will be CLOSED from 5:30 AM to 9:30 AM, Monday through Friday. For I-70 eastbound access, motorists are advised to use westbound I-70 to Exit 114 and turn around at the interchange.

On the GAB

Anticipate intermittent lane closures on the GAB from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday.

CO-82 Nightly Lane Closures for Traffic Signal Installation

Mid-July (for several nights) from 8 PM to 6 AM, CO-82 from 10th Street to the GAB will be in an alternating one-lane configuration. Ninth Street from Colorado to Grand avenues and Cooper to Grand avenues will also be closed during this time. The signals will go dark, and flaggers will be in the area directing traffic.

