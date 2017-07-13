Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 07/13/2017

Laurel Street Closure

Friday, July 14 and Monday, July 17 from 8 PM to 6 AM, Laurel Street will be closed at the intersection of Sixth Street. Motorists wishing to access Laurel should use Linden or Maple streets. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained via north Laurel.

CO-82, I-70 Exit 116 Delays

A one-lane closure from CO-82 at I-70 Exit 116 to Ninth Street will be in place throughout the month of July. Daytime traffic delays are excepted throughout this area. Work includes new I-70 Exit 116 interchange work and work on the abutment for the new bridge. Go Slow for the Cone Zone, watch for lane shifts.

Ninth Street Closures

Monday, July 17 from 8 PM to 6 AM, Ninth Street from Cooper to Grand avenues will be closed.

Tuesday, July 18 from 8 PM to 6 AM, Ninth Street from Colorado to Grand avenues will be closed.

CO-82 Nightly Lane Closures for Traffic Signal Installation

Periodically, from 8 PM to 6 AM, CO-82 from 10th Street to the GAB will be in an alternating one-lane configuration. The signals will go dark, and flaggers will be in the area directing traffic.

Crews continue to work on the north-leg of the new roundabout.

Lane closures are anticipated during working hours. The City parking lot next to Subway will be closed. Pedestrian access will be maintained during this time.

I-70 Exit 116 Eastbound On-ramp Closures

The Exit 116 eastbound off-ramp is OPEN during this time.

The I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp will be CLOSED from 5:30 AM to 9:30 AM, Monday through Friday. For I-70 eastbound access, motorists are advised to use westbound I-70 to Exit 114 and turn around at the interchange.

On the GAB

Anticipate intermittent lane closures on the GAB from 9 AM to 3 PM, Monday through Friday.

