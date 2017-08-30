Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 08/30

Grand Avenue Bridge Final Steel Girders Will Be Set This Week

RECREATIONAL USE ADVISORY: Colorado River Closed – Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 10

Nine steel tub girders for the new traffic bridge have arrived and are being stored in New Castle awaiting steel girder erection operations. Crews plan to begin setting girders on Thursday, Aug. 31 and anticipate that all nine girders will be set by Sunday, Sept. 10. Work is wind and weather dependent. Glenwood Springs Colorado River Put-ins and I-70 Rest Area Closures

Thursday, Aug. 31 to Sunday, Sept. 10, Shoshone (Exit 123) and Grizzly Creek (Exit 121) put-ins and rest areas will be closed. These closures are round-the-clock until work over the Colorado River is complete. The rest areas at Exit 129 (Bair Ranch) and Exit 121 (No Name) will be open during this time. Permitted commercial companies with vehicle permits will be authorized to run triples from Shoshone to Grizzly Creek during this time. When crews are not working overhead, the Colorado River will be open. The GAB public information team will continue to send email notifications, host a daily 3 p.m. conference call and update the GAB Facebook and hotline voicemail with a daily river status. ADDITIONAL TRAFFIC IMPACTS

I-70 Exit 116 Eastbound On-ramp 15-minute Holds

Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 10, anticipate 15-minute intermittent holds at the I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp. The I-70 Exit 114 eastbound on-ramp will be open during this time. Crews will be staging girders and cranes in the area to complete overhead work. I-70 Intermittent 15-minute Holds

Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 10, anticipate 15-minute intermittent holds (day and night) on both eastbound and westbound I-70 approaching Exit 116. Crews will be staging steel girders on the interstate and picking the girders with cranes to set for the new traffic bridge. A Note to Visitors

Glenwood Springs hotels, restaurants and attractions are open for business. Do not miss the opportunity to visit Glenwood Springs in, arguably, its most beautiful month. The I-70 corridor is open, and detour traffic is light during weekends and off-peak times. Visit Glenwood Springs, we are open. Project Contact Information

Hotline Call or Text: 970-618-9897

Email: info@grandavenuebridge.com

Web: grandavebridge.codot.gov

Facebook: facebook.com/GrandAveBridgeProject