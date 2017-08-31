Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 08/31

Traffic Impacts: The Grand Avenue Bridge is CLOSED. Please follow the detour route and signage. Colorado River Closure 8/31 to 9/10

As of 9 AM – Shoshone and Grizzly Creek put-ins are closed. When crews are not working overhead, the Colorado River will be open. The GAB public information team will continue to send email notifications, host a daily 3 p.m. conference call and update the GAB Facebook and hotline voicemail (970-618-9897) with a daily river status. Stay tuned for an updated status. I-70 Exit 116 Eastbound On-ramp 15-minute Holds

Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 10, anticipate 15-minute intermittent holds at the I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp. The I-70 Exit 114 eastbound on-ramp will be open during this time. Crews will be staging girders and cranes in the area to complete overhead work. I-70 Intermittent 15-minute Holds

Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 10, anticipate 15-minute intermittent holds (day and night) on both eastbound and westbound I-70 approaching Exit 116. Crews will be staging steel girders on the interstate and picking the girders with cranes to set for the new traffic bridge.