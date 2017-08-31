Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 08/31

Posted on August 31, 2017 by Nicole Cowan
Notes from the Field:

  • Approximately Aug. 31 to Sept. 10, crews will set the remaining nine steel tub girders over the Colorado River and Union Pacific Railroad.
  • Concrete has been poured for the south abutment, which will connect the Grand Avenue Bridge to the CO-82 roadway.
  • The center pier has been removed from the Colorado River.
  • Columns and walls for the new traffic bridge were poured this week.
  • A concrete walkway has been poured on the east wing street to allow for pedestrian access to wing street businesses.

 

 

Traffic Impacts:

The Grand Avenue Bridge is CLOSED. Please follow the detour route and signage.

Colorado River Closure 8/31 to 9/10 
As of 9 AM –  Shoshone and Grizzly Creek put-ins are closed. When crews are not working overhead, the Colorado River will be open. The GAB public information team will continue to send email notifications, host a daily 3 p.m. conference call and update the GAB Facebook and hotline voicemail (970-618-9897) with a daily river status. Stay tuned for an updated status.

I-70 Exit 116 Eastbound On-ramp 15-minute Holds
Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 10, anticipate 15-minute intermittent holds at the I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp. The I-70 Exit 114 eastbound on-ramp will be open during this time. Crews will be staging girders and cranes in the area to complete overhead work.

I-70 Intermittent 15-minute Holds
Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 10, anticipate 15-minute intermittent holds (day and night) on both eastbound and westbound I-70 approaching Exit 116. Crews will be staging steel girders on the interstate and picking the girders with cranes to set for the new traffic bridge.

 

 

RFSD Message:

  • The Roaring Fork Schools bus routes have been revised to minimize detour traffic and get students to school on time. Check out the bus routes on our website here. If you want your child to start riding the bus, please contact the Roaring Fork Schools transportation department at transportation@rfschools.com.
  • Many parents take their students to school on the first day of school. This year, we’re encouraging parents to say their goodbyes at home before send their students to school using detour-friendly transportation methods (e.g., the school bus, RFTA, biking, walking, carpooling, etc.). Help make the first day of school a great day for everyone!
  • The Roaring Fork Schools is providing early and after-school programming and supervision to help give parents flexibility on their community: Glenwood Springs Elementary, Sopris Elementary, Glenwood Springs Middle, and Riverview School will offer programming starting at 6:30 a.m. and extending to 5:30 p.m, through two providers: Beyond the Bell and Springboard Education. Click here for more information about programming and registration.
This entry was posted in Roads. Bookmark the permalink.