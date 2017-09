Notes from the Field: Today, crews are pouring concrete on the west wing street for the downtown brick paver project.

Crews continue to work on the steel girders and scaffold deck to prepare for the concrete deck pours in October.

Masonry work continues on walls and piers for the new GAB.

Work continues on the new Sixth and Laurel roundabout. Traffic Updates:

I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp CLOSED

The I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp remains CLOSED through Saturday, Sept. 30. Motorists wishing to access eastbound I-70 should use Exit 114 (west Glenwood). All other ramps at Exit 116 are open at this time. Weekend traffic is unpredictable – a good time to travel for weekend shooping is before 2 PM.