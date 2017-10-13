Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 10/13 Second Concrete Pour

Night Work: Concrete Deck Pour Scheduled for Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 PM

Concrete pump trucks will be staged on both causeways and on the existing traffic bridge deck. There will be increased noise and heavy machinery in the area throughout the night and into the early morning. In case of weather, the pour will be moved to Saturday, Oct. 14. Once this section of concrete deck is poured, crews will move on to pouring bridge barrier and parapets in anticipation of the bridge opening in November. Temporary I-70 Exit 116 Eastbound On-ramp Closure

Thursday, Oct. 12 from 10 PM to 6 AM, the I-70 Exit 116 eastbound on-ramp will be closed. Crews will be overhead, working on traffic signals in the area. Motorists wishing to access eastbound I-70 should use Exit 114 (west Glenwood) during this time. 5-minute Holds on the Pedestrian Bridge, Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 AM to 3 PM

Friday, Oct. 13 from 9 AM to 3 PM, there will be intermittent 5-minute holds on the pedestrian bridge. Crews will be removing concerete overhead on the north side of the pedestrian bridge. Rest Area and Colorado River Put-in Night Closure

Beginning Friday, Oct. 13 at 7 PM to Saturday, Oct. 14 around 7 AM, the Shoshone (Exit 123) and Grizzly Creek (Exit 121) rest areas and river put-ins will be closed. This closure is necessary for safety critical overhead work associated with the concrete deck pour. Commuter Information

Northbound CO-82 commuters, anticipate longer commute times on Fridays from 3 PM to 7 PM. This might be a chance to try something new – shift your schedule to leave earlier or later, grab a friend to carpool or leave a car in one of the designated lots south of the City (Wal-Mart, American Furniture Warehouse or Safeway’s back lot) and use the FREE RFTA Hogback route to get home.