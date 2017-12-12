Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 12/12
GAB Project Update
The north crosswalk at the intersection of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue is now open. The east side of Seventh Street from Cooper Avenue to the pedestrian bridge crossing is now open for public parking.
Night Work Continues on Eighth and Ninth streets
Nightly, from 8 PM to 6 AM, crews will begin removing traffic signals on Eighth and Ninth streets. Night work will continue each evening for the remainder of the month.
GAB and Sixth Street Lane Closures
Anticipate lane closures on the GAB and on Sixth Street daily during off-peak times. Crews are working on the islands near the roundabout and removing overhangs on the GAB.
Hot Springs Pool Parking Lot
Crews have paved the Hot Springs Pool parking lot and are working on completing the roundabout to River Road. A retaining wall in the north part of the lot is also being constructed for the next few months.
North Causeway Removal
Crews are removing the north causeway over the next few months. Be aware of work on the riverbank if you’re boating this winter.
Holiday Work Update:
From Saturday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 1, activity will be minimal for the holidays. Stay tuned for upcoming January traffic impacts.
