Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – 12/12

GAB Project Update

The north crosswalk at the intersection of Eighth Street and Grand Avenue is now open. The east side of Seventh Street from Cooper Avenue to the pedestrian bridge crossing is now open for public parking.

Night Work Continues on Eighth and Ninth streets

Nightly, from 8 PM to 6 AM, crews will begin removing traffic signals on Eighth and Ninth streets. Night work will continue each evening for the remainder of the month.

GAB and Sixth Street Lane Closures

Anticipate lane closures on the GAB and on Sixth Street daily during off-peak times. Crews are working on the islands near the roundabout and removing overhangs on the GAB.

Hot Springs Pool Parking Lot

Crews have paved the Hot Springs Pool parking lot and are working on completing the roundabout to River Road. A retaining wall in the north part of the lot is also being constructed for the next few months.

North Causeway Removal

Crews are removing the north causeway over the next few months. Be aware of work on the riverbank if you’re boating this winter.