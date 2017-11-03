Grand Avenue Bridge Project Updates – Ribbon Cutting and Bridge Opening

Join us for a community traffic bridge deck walk and ribbon cutting on Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 PM.

The celebration is a fun opportunity for the community to walk across the new bridge deck, celebrate the community working together and be captured in a photograph that will commemorate Glenwood history. Over the course of the project we have had many requests for an event on the traffic bridge. We wanted to take a moment and thank our community and local partners.

Event Schedule, Mon. Nov. 6: 
4 p.m. Meet on the north side of the traffic bridge deck (Above the pedestrian underpass)
4:05 p.m. Quick comments followed by a Ribbon Cutting
4:10 p.m. Community Photo
4:15 p.m. Community Walk Across the Traffic Bridge
5 p.m. Patronize Your Downtown Businesses

Parking is available at the West Glenwood Mall with free RFTA shuttles every 15-20 minutes. Parking is also available in the Wal-Mart and Safeway back lots, with free RFTA shuttle service to the AmTrak Station.

 

Traffic Bridge Opening Update:

The traffic bridge is anticipated to open to traffic late Monday evening (11/6) or the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 7. Because of the variables in weather an exact time and number of lanes is not confirmed.
