January 30 Grand Avenue Bridge Update

Sixth Street Lane CLOSURES 9 AM – 3 PM

For the next few weeks, expect intermittent one-lane closures on Sixth Street from the GAB to Laurel Street.Periodic one-lane closures on the GAB through February, M-F

Motorists should anticipate periodic one-lane closures northbound and southbound. Some restrictions are in place for peak hours. These lane closures are necessary for crews to access construction on the traffic bridge walls in the downtown area. Steel Girders arrive mid-February

Steel girders for the new traffic bridge are arriving mid-February. Stay tuned for a girder erection schedule and I-70 night detour information.