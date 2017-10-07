Safety critical helicopter operations on I-70/Glenwood Canyon scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting

Safety critical helicopter operations will commence on Monday, October 9 and Tuesday, October 10 to repair several rockfall fences in Glenwood Canyon. Motorists will be stopped at in both directions, eastbound and westbound, for :30 minutes at a time while the helicopter is in the air. Traffic will then be released until the next fly over begins. Operations are also scheduled on Tuesday unless the work is completed on Monday. If weather impacts the ability to fly Monday then the operation moves to Tuesday.

“We attempt to schedule this safety critical rockfall work when the average daily traffic counts begin to fall off after the busy summer season on the I-70 corridor,” said Nicole Oester, CDOT GeoHazards Project Manager. “It’s important to get these repairs done before winter settles in,” she said.

TRAVEL IMPACTS:

Work will begin at 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The eastbound I-70 stop point for motorists is mile point 122.5 (Shoshone).

The westbound I-70 stop point for motorists is mile point 131 near Bair Ranch.

The Glenwood Canyon bike path is open. Flaggers will be on the path to hold cyclists and pedestrians while overhead operations are flying.

