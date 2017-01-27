Assistant CU Football Coach Resigns Amid Assault Claims

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – Colorado assistant football coach Joe Tumpkin has resigned at the athletic department’s request after his former girlfriend said he repeatedly physically assaulted her.

His resignation is effective Jan. 31 and coach Mike MacIntyre will conduct a quick search for a replacement with spring ball set to begin in less than a month.

Tumpkin, 45, had coached the Buffaloes safeties the last two years. He assumed defensive play-calling duties in the Buffaloes’ Alamo Bowl appearance last month after defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left to join Oregon’s staff.

Tumpkin was one of the candidates to replace Leavitt.

On Jan. 6, MacIntyre and athletic director Rick George placed Tumpkin on administrative leave after learning that a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin at the request of his ex-girlfriend.

Like this: Like Loading...