DENVER (AP) – Calgary heads back home for Game 5 in a precarious situation. The top seed in the West trails Colorado 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. Top scorer Johnny Gaudreau has been held to one assist in the first-round matchup. Teammate Mark Giordano has just two assists after finishing second in scoring among defensemen during the regular season. Game 5 is Friday night in Calgary.

Like this: Like Loading...