Broncos Head Coach Hunt Continues

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos met Tuesday with Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, the third candidate to interview for their head coaching vacancy following Gary Kubiak’s resignation for health reasons.

“He has great leadership qualities and a strong vision of what it takes to win,” general manager John Elway tweeted after the interview that lasted several hours.

Joseph, 44, a former University of Colorado quarterback, just completed his first season as a defensive coordinator on Adam Gase’s staff in Miami, where the Dolphins ended an eight-year playoff drought.

Before that, he built a reputation as one of the NFL’s best secondary coaches while rising through the ranks in San Francisco, Houston and Cincinnati.

On Friday, Elway visited with Chiefs assistant Dave Taub , 54, who directed the league’s top special teams unit in 2016. On Saturday, he met with Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan , 37, the architect of the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.

