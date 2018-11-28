Colorado Sports

DENVER (AP) – Paul Millsap, Jamal Murray and Malik Beasley had 20 points apiece, and the Denver Nuggets rolled to their biggest victory ever over the Los Angeles Lakers, a 117-85 rout. The 32-point margin surpassed a 29-point win in 1993.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2. Tyson Jost had the other goal for the Avalanche, who have won five straight. Colorado also ended an 11-game losing streak to Nashville in the regular season.

BEAVER CREEK (AP) – Two-time Olympic champion Ted Ligety has been plagued by knee and back issues for years. But now the 34-year-old from Park City, Utah, is healthier than he’s been in a while and looking to return to the giant slalom form that allowed him to once challenge Austrian standout Marcel Hirscher. Ligety will race the super-G and the GS in Beaver Creek, Colorado, this weekend.

