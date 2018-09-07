CU Renews an Old Rivalry This Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Nebraska faces former foe Colorado in its opener. The Cornhuskers were supposed to open against Akron last week but the game was called off because of bad weather. Colorado comes to Lincoln off a big win over Colorado State. The Buffaloes say they’re excited about renewing their rivalry with Nebraska. Former CU coach Bill McCartney showed up at the team’s weekly news conference and expressed his disdain for all things red. The two teams battled for years in the Big Eight and Big 12. The Buffs/Huskers game will be broadcast live on KMTS with pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 am.

