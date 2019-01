ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Denver general manager John Elway says Vic Fangio is ‘as good of a football coach as you can find.’ That’s why he hired the 60-year-old lifelong assistant coach as the Broncos’ 17th head coach. Fangio leaves the league’s No. 1 defense in Chicago to take over in Denver, where he’s replacing Vance Joseph and will seek to end a three-year playoff drought.

Like this: Like Loading...