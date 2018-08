ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Denver Broncos general manager John Elway is trying to determine if he has his backup quarterback on his roster. Paxton Lynch has flopped this summer and Chad Kelly gets his chance this weekend against the Bears. If Elway doesn’t feel Kelly is ready to win games in a pinch, he’ll go get a veteran, but he insists Colin Kaepernick isn’t on his call list.

Like this: Like Loading...