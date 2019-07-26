Exhausted Rockies Beat Nationals, 8-7

WASHINGTON (AP) – Max Scherzer lasted five innings in his return from the injured list, allowing three runs for the first time in more than two months, and the Colorado Rockies outlasted the Washington Nationals 8-7 in a battle of worn-out bullpens. Ian Desmond led off the ninth with a homer off Fernando Rodney, who pitched in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader. Rodney then walked Charlie Blackmon, who advanced on a wild pitch and a single by David Dahl, and Daniel Murphy drove in Blackmon with a groundout.

