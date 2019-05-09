Florida vs. Colorado in 2028

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – The Gators and the Buffalos will meet for the first time ever in 2028, unless they meet in a playoff or bowl game. Florida and Colorado have scheduled a home-and-home series beginning in 2028. The first game will take place Sept. 9, 2028 in Gainesville, with the Gators traveling to Boulder, Colorado for another non-conference contest on Sept. 8, 2029. Most of the players who will take part in the first game between the two schools are still in elementary and middle schools.

