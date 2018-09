SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – Pass rusher Elvis Dumervil is retiring from the NFL after 12 years. Dumervil says he wants to spend more time with his family and real estate business. Dumervil finished his career with 105 1/2 sacks. That ranks fourth in the NFL since he entered the league, trailing only DeMarcus Ware, Jared Allen and Julius Peppers.

