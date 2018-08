DALLAS (AP) – Devin Harris is returning to the Dallas Mavericks for the third time after signing a $2.4 million free agent contract. The Mavericks announced the deal with the 14-year veteran. He started his career with the Mavericks in 2004, then was traded to New Jersey in February 2008. Harris returned to Dallas as a free agent before the 2013-14 season. The Mavs traded him to Denver last February.

