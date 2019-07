BOSTON (AP) – Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he's retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017. Tulowitzki was NL Rookie of the Year runner-up and a five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies. But he appeared in only five games with the New York Yankees this season before straining his left calf on April 3. He finishes with a .290 average, 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 13 seasons with Colorado, Toronto and the Yankees.

