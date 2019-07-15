Giants Clobber the Rockies, 19-2

DENVER (AP) – Brandon Crawford went 5 for 6 with two homers and tied a San Francisco team record with eight RBIs, and the Giants scored a season-high in runs in a 19-2 rout of the Colorado Rockies on Monday in the first game of a split doubleheader.

Mike Yastrzemski went 4 for 6 with a homer and Buster Posey also went deep for the Giants, who earned a rare victory at Coors Field in the makeup for a May 8 rainout. Crawford has eight home runs on the season.

It was just the fifth win in the Giants' past 25 games at the Rockies' ballpark, though San Francisco has been hot recently winning nine of its past 11.

Preserving his bullpen in the one-sided slugfest, Rockies manager Bud Black inserted first baseman Mark Reynolds to pitch the ninth. Reynolds allowed two runs and two hits. It was the third time in Rockies history that a position player had been used as a pitcher.

Jeff Samardzija (7-7), who had allowed 17 runs in 12 1/3 innings in losing his three previous starts at Colorado, didn't give up a run until pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia homered to straightaway center with two outs in the sixth inning.

It was Tapia's fourth-career pinch homer and the third this season. Ryan McMahon homered in the seventh for the Rockies' other run.

Samardzija retired the first six batters he faced and finished with nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. He allowed two runs and four hits.

German Marquez, who won both of his previous starts against the Giants in San Francisco this season, was in trouble from the outset.

Five of the first six batters he faced connected for hits capped by back-to-back home runs by Crawford and Yastrzemski in San Francisco's five-run first inning.

Marquez (8-5) allowed a career-high 11 runs on 11 hits in 2 2/3 innings. It was the second time in four days that Rockies pitchers had been tagged for 17 or more runs in a game. The Reds beat Colorado 17-9 on Friday.

The Giants put together a seven-run third that included a two-run homer by Posey off Jesus Tinoco.

Crawford added an RBI single in the fourth, a two-run drive off Tinoco in the sixth and a two-run single in the ninth off Reynolds. Others in the San Francisco era with eight RBIs in a game are Willie Mays on April 30, 1961, and Orlando Cepeda on July 4, 1961.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list because of left foot plantar fasciitis. His roster spot was filled by the recall of RHP Ray Black from Triple A-Sacramento. Longoria was lifted from Sunday's game at Milwaukee in the fifth inning because of left foot soreness.

26th MAN

The Giants had RHP Sam Coonrod as their 26th man for Monday's split doubleheader while the Rockies appointed RHP Yency Almonte. Both appeared in the first game. Coonrod threw a scoreless ninth and Almonte allowed a run and two hits in 2 2/3 innings.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Dereck Rodriguez (3-5, 5.27 ERA) was scheduled to be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to start Game 2 of the doubleheader.

Rockies: RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1, 6.00 ERA) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque to start the second game.

