Glenwood & Rifle Lady Golfers Bring Home The Hardware From The State Tournament

Colorado Springs/Pueblo—The 2018 high school girls’ golf season will be one to remember fondly. The Glenwood Demons brought home an impressive 2nd place plaque to add to the school’s trophy case. The Demons were led by Lauren Murphy’s plus 22, two-day score and third place individual finish. Glenwood’s four stroke lead after day one slipped allowing Windsor to take the 4A team championship. Glenwood ended up with a two-day total of plus 48. Meanwhile at the 3A state tournament in Pueblo, Elly Walters shot a 73 Tuesday for an 8 over par finish and fourth place in the state. Walter’s strong finish helped the Rifle Bears take third place in the team standings.

