Glenwood Springs High School Names New Football Coach

Glenwood Springs—After a nearly six month search, the Glenwood Demons have a new head football coach, Pat Engle. Engle, who was the head coach of the Demons’ freshman program as well as the head varsity coach at Battle Mountain for four years was chosen among a strong field of candidates to replace Rocky Whitworth. Whitworth, retired after the 2017 season. He led the Demons to a state championship in 2008 and 98 victories during 14 years at the helm. Engle has been the Dean of Students at Glenwood for a number of years and for the first time in over a decade, the football program will have a head coach who is actually on campus. Glenwood High School Athletic Director Craig Denney says Engle is a perfect fit because of his football knowledge and experience as well as the relationships he’s been able to develop with the students. With summer camps and off-season workouts to schedule, Engle will be busy assembling a coaching staff to prepare for the 2018 season. During his four years at Battle Mountain, Engle’s record was 8 and 32. Demon football fans who grew accustomed to Whitworth’s spread-style, shotgun offense should prepare for an old-school style approach come next season. Engle prefers to line it up and run the ball between the tackles.

Like this: Like Loading...