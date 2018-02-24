High School Basketball Scores

From the 3A District Tournament, Roaring Fork came back to beat Delta 52-49. Coal Ridge easily handled Grand Valley, 62-38. Both teams will move on to the regional tournament next weekend, but only one can be crowned District Champion. Coal Ridge and Roaring Fork tip off at 1:30 from Central High School.

Meanwhile in the Bears Den in Rifle, the Lady Bears beat Discovery Canyon, 45-32. Rifle will play a third round state tournament game next weekend.

The Glenwood lady demons team did not fare as well tonight, their season came to an end against the Windsor Wizards. Final score, 54 to 41.

On KMTS, the Glenwood Demons boys team hosts Mesa Ridge tomorrow. Tip off at 2:30.

